The PA Dairymen’s Association: Fill a Glass with Hope Farm Show Event

The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is teaming up again this year with Feeding Pennsylvania, American Dairy Association North East, and the Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program, agriculture partners, and business leaders to promote “Fill a Glass with Hope,” the nation’s first statewide charitable fresh milk program. This connects Feeding Pennsylvania member food banks with their local dairies to be able to purchase milk at a reduced rate to be distributed to Pennsylvania families.

