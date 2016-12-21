Steelton approves zoning ordinance for medical cannabis businesses

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Borough Council voted Monday to approve a zoning ordinance that will allow medical cannabis businesses to set up shop.

Councilman Brian Proctor says they will always keep the traditions of Steelton, but they are excited about forward-thinking efforts to generate new revenue.

“We have to find new dollars,” Proctor said. “We are landlocked, so we can’t build out, but we can build up.”

The infrastructure that includes buildings with loading docks is already in place for businesses that have to ship their products.

Borough Manager Doug Brown says the ordinance will allow medical cannabis growers, processors, dispensaries, research clinics and transportation services to set up shop in approved commercial and industrial areas.

“There are guidelines that have to be followed,” Brown said. “We will ensure that we are meeting all the standards when it comes to how far you can be from educational institutions, children day cares, as well as buffers for residential properties.”

Brown says the borough’s location allows them to be in the forefront of the industry and state-approved cannabis businesses will have to follow all the rules and regulations, but they will not be bogged down by red tape in order to move into Steelton.

“We are going to work with them to troubleshoot and get through the process,” Brown said. “We want to make sure that they can establish a business as efficiently as possible.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...