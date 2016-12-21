Slight warm-up begins today

After another cold night, today starts sunny, with clouds increasing for the afternoon. A weak front will bring a few clouds with it for Thursday, with a northwest breeze and a seasonable afternoon in the lower 40s. Friday is the beginning of a milder pattern that lasts through much of the holiday break. Clouds will increase again on Friday leading to the chance for a stray rain or snow shower early on Christmas Eve day. Christmas Day will be partly cloudy and dry. The holiday weekend will feature highs in the lower to mid 40s both days and stay reasonably quiet.

A push of warm air arrives next Monday ahead of a cold front that will bring the chance for a few late day showers. Highs stay mild next week with another opportunity for rain between Christmas and New Year’s. We will keep you updated.

