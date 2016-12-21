Police looking for Walmart thief

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — State police in Lykens are looking for a woman they say stole four KitchenAid mixers from Walmart.

The theft happened around 7:00 a.m. on December 18 at the Walmart on Kocher Lane in Washington Township.

The woman put the mixers in shopping cart and walked out without paying.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call PSP Lykens at 717-382-8700 and reference incident number PA16-991041.

