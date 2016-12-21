Police: Ephrata man had over 40,000 child pornography images, videos

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County was arrested after police say they found a collection of more than 40,000 child pornography images and videos.

Craig D. Allen, 51, was charged Tuesday with possession of child pornography and related offenses and released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

Ephrata police said seized Allen’s laptops and cell phone during a September search of a home in the 100 block of East Fulton Street. They said the images and videos were found during a forensic analysis of the electronic devices.

