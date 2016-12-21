Police: 3 stole $1,000 worth of Xboxes from Elizabethville Walmart

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three people suspected of stealing video game consoles from a Walmart store in northern Dauphin County.

State police in Lykens said a man and two women walked out of the Elizabethville store with four Xbox 1 consoles on Tuesday morning. The game consoles were valued at $1,076.

Police released surveillance photos so that someone may recognize the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 717-362-8700.

