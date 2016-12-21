Pin or Pitch: Last-minute Christmas ideas

Just a few more days until Santa’s sleigh hits roofs across the Midstate and if that makes you panic, we have two ideas from Pinterest just for you.

First, don’t spend a lot of time preparing an elaborate dessert for Christmas dinner. Iheartnamptime.net has a simple solution, Brownie Santa Hats.

With just three ingredients and just four steps, you can have a festive, delicious dessert in no time!

Next, Christmas cards.

Why spend $4 per Christmas card at the store when you could use paint samples, scrapbook paper and stickers to put together DIY Christmas cards for loved ones.

Here is the YouTube tutorial from KeepCalmAndBlushOn.

Brett Thackara and Amanda Peterson thought both of these Pinterest finds were easy, creative and fun, giving both a “pin!”

