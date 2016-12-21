Pennsylvania medical marijuana program to issue permits soon

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania health officials say they’ll be accepting applications to grow and distribute medical marijuana over the next couple months with hopes of having the system up and running in about a year and a half.

Health Secretary Karen Murphy said during an update Wednesday that permit applications for dispensaries and for grower-processors will be available online starting Jan. 17.

The monthlong application period will begin Feb. 20. The first phase will involve up to 12 grower-processor permits and as many as 27 dispensary licenses. Each dispensary can operate three locations.

Murphy says the state’s Office of Medical Marijuana currently has eight employees.

Officials say about 5,000 people have provided public comments on the program. They most commonly list pain and post-traumatic stress as their qualifying medical conditions.

