PA teen could get 50 years for horrifying crime

Published: Updated:
HONESDALE, Pa. (AP) – A 17-year-old faces up to 50 years in prison after admitting he sexually assaulted and tried to kill an 83-year-old Pennsylvania woman.

Azaiah Williams, of Tobyhanna, pleaded guilty on Monday to criminal attempt to commit homicide and sexual assault.

Williams was 15-years-old at the time of the October 2015 attack.

Authorities say Williams knocked on the Dreher Township woman’s door and asked to use the phone. Police say he then attacked her with a steak knife, stabbing her in the neck and back.

The Associated Press doesn’t generally identify victims of sexual assault.

The woman was put into a medically induced coma and rushed into surgery. She has since recovered physically from the stabbing.

His sentencing is scheduled for early March.

