Online merchants coming to rescue of Christmas procrastinators

Associated Press Staff Published:
holiday gift

ATLANTA (AP) – So, Christmas is less than a week away – and you STILL haven’t gotten off the dime to buy a present for that special someone? Don’t sweat it.

It looks like online merchants are coming to your rescue.

Procrastinators are finding that the late birds are getting as good a shot at “the worm” as the early birds who “got their shop on” during the Black Friday / Cyber Monday weekend.

For example, Amazon is now offering what it calls a “Procrastinators Delight” special.

And the online retailer has put safeguards in place to make it more likely that packages will end up being delivered on time, even those last-minute ones.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s