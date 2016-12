TULTEPEC, Mexico (AP) – Authorities in Mexico have not yet said what may have caused Tuesday’s explosion at a fireworks market that killed at least 29 people and injured another 72.

The market in Mexico State’s San Pablito was bustling with shoppers when the powerful chain-reaction explosion ripped through its stalls.

Some of the injured have been burned over 90 percent of their bodies.

