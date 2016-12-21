Not everyone is on the same volume level in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Loud noises in Steelton are sparking new complaints and questions about what is actually allowed in the borough.

There is a noise ordinance, but it doesn’t apply to everyone.

Most items under the ordinance are in effect from 9 p.m. until 8 a.m., including loud music, yelling and dogs barking.

Exemptions include mills, railways and train cars.

“Our solicitor has advised us many times what we can and can’t do when it comes to the situation in industrial areas, but I think the noise complaints are minimal in the borough,” Borough Council vice president Maria Marcinko said.

Certain things are exempt from the borough’s oversight because they are regulated by the federal government.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...