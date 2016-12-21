Not everyone is on the same volume level in Steelton

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
664ae38666564a65a4f9335bd42a35f9

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Loud noises in Steelton are sparking new complaints and questions about what is actually allowed in the borough.

There is a noise ordinance, but it doesn’t apply to everyone.

Most items under the ordinance are in effect from 9 p.m. until 8 a.m., including loud music, yelling and dogs barking.

Exemptions include mills, railways and train cars.

“Our solicitor has advised us many times what we can and can’t do when it comes to the situation in industrial areas, but I think the noise complaints are minimal in the borough,” Borough Council vice president Maria Marcinko said.

Certain things are exempt from the borough’s oversight because they are regulated by the federal government.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s