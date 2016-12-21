Man sentenced to 6 ½ years for aggravated assault of toddler

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man will serve 6 ½ to 13 years in prison for the abuse of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son in 2014.

John Snyder, 32, was convicted in September of aggravated assault on a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities say Snyder was watching the boy in the family’s Steelton home when it happened.

Snyder claimed the child fell down a flight of stairs, but photos that Snyder’s sister shared with investigators showed strangulation marks on the child’s neck.

Snyder’s sister told investigators that Snyder drunkenly confessed to her that he strangled the child and slammed his head off a wall because he was frustrated.

In court, medical officials testified that the injuries were consistent solely with child abuse.

The child’s mother and Snyder’s sister both testified that Snyder was the only individual watching the child on the day of the incident.

