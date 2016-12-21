Man gets 11 years for stabbing man he met online

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chester County man will serve 5 ½ to 11 years in prison for stabbing an Ephrata man he met online.

Colin Edward Hunt, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to felony counts of aggravated assault and robbery in exchange for the sentence.

Judge Merrill Spahn also ordered Hunt to pay a restitution of $1,950 for the victim’s medical bills.

Authorities say Hunt went to the victim’s Ephrata apartment after the two met through a cell phone app. At the apartment, Hunt stabbed and slashed the man, taking two cell phones before he fled.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for wounds to his head, abdomen, and arm. He survived after doctors performed emergency surgery.

