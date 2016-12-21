Man convicted as teen requests no mandatory life on parole

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – An inmate who has served decades in prison for a murder committed when he was 14 wants Pennsylvania’s highest court to prevent him from having to spend the rest of his life on parole.

Richard Lee Olds filed a request Tuesday asking the state Supreme Court to allow bail under certain circumstances for him and others like him: convicted as juveniles of taking part in homicides without doing the actual killing.

A county judge in Pittsburgh last month resentenced Olds to 20 years to life and ordered him released.

Prosecutors objected to him getting bail while his case is on appeal and the judge reversed himself.

Olds remains in prison but is seeking release through the parole board.

