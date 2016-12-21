‘KKK’ and ‘TRUMP’ carved into vehicles in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Mechanicsburg Police Department is investigating overnight vandalism to vehicles.

A sharp object was used to carve “KKK” and “TRUMP” into vehicles in the 200 block of West Simpson sometime overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mechanicsburg Police Department at 717-691-3300.

