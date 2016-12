Karns is teaming up with ABC 27 to present the Karns $5 food drive bag! For every bag purchased Karns will match it! Bags of food will be donated to Bethesda Mission, The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, The Perry County Food Bank and Project Share and Karns will match up to $5000 per organization.

