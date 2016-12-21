Inside the DEA: A chemist’s quest to identify mystery drugs

WASHINGTON (AP) – The proliferation of rapidly evolving synthetic opioids has become so fierce that the Drug Enforcement Administration says they now constitute an entire new class of drugs. And those drugs are fueling the deadliest addiction crisis the United States has ever seen.

U.S. officials say the fentanyl-like drugs are pouring in primarily from China, but Beijing maintains that assertion has not been substantiated.

Laws cannot keep pace with the speed of scientific innovation. As soon as one substance is banned, chemists synthesize slightly different and technically legal molecules, and sell that substance online.

Forensic chemists at the DEA’s Special Testing and Research Laboratory are on the front line of the war on drugs, teasing out molecular structures of mystery drugs so they can be named, tracked and regulated.

