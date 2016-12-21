Hershey COO to become CEO in March

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Company’s next president and chief executive officer will be current chief operating officer, Michele Buck.

Effective March 1, 2017, Buck will succeed John Bilbrey, who recently announced he would retire from the company.

Bilbrey will remain in his role of non-executive chairman of the company’s board of directors.

“Michele is a proven leader who, during 11 years at Hershey and more than 25 years as an executive in the consumer packaged goods industry, has a demonstrated track record of building brands consumers love while bringing out the best in employees amid a rapidly changing business environment,” Bilbrey said Wednesday in a release. “She has consistently displayed a keen sense for how to grow our iconic brands. The unanimous vote by the board is a testament to the confidence we have in Michele as the next leader of this great company.”

Earlier this year, Hershey and Oreo maker Mondelez ended talks that would combine the two companies in a roughly $22.3 billion deal.

