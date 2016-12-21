Harrisburg man charged with assault on West Shore

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man was arrested Wednesday for an assault that took place on the West Shore in September.

Gregory Adam Wangeman is charged with indecent assault.

Investigators said Wangeman forced himself on someone at a residence in Wormleysburg on Sept. 17. The 45-year-old tried to assault the victim, according to police.

Wangeman was arraigned by a magisterial district judge and taken to Cumberland County Prison.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...