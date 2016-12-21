Hanover man jailed for arson, trespass

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was arrested after police say he admitted he set fire to a vacant house and breaking into another home last month.

Andrew M. Pinda, 45, of Hanover, was charged Wednesday with arson, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.

Pinda is accused of setting fire to the vacant house in the 600 block of Broadway on Nov. 26. The loss was estimated to be about $75,000.

On Nov. 30, a 61-year-old man returned from a short vacation and found his home, in the 100 block of Eichelberger Street, had been forcibly entered. Police said there was evidence suggesting someone had lived in the house while the victim was away.

Pinda was sent to York County Prison on $250,000 bail for the arson and $10,000 bail for the criminal trespass.

