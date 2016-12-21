Gift ideas for those expecting

NEW YORK (AP) – Sure, Christmas is supposed to be about kids – but some of the gifts should be reserved for those who just had them – or are expecting them in the near future.

– Plenty of dads who want to be hands-on in taking care of their wee ones. But most of them wouldn’t want to be caught dead with their hands on a typical diaper bag, what with all the images of rattles, ducks and alphabet blocks. For dads who are baseball fans, there’s a change-of-pace when a change of diaper is on deck. Diaper Dude Diaper Bags are baby bags made for the fellas. They come in a variety of styles, including a series of messenger bags that feature your favorite Major League Baseball team’s logo. They are sturdy and provide a number of lined pouches for things like bottles, a change of clothes and other necessities.

– For the parent who wants to keep a number of keepsakes: there’s the Savor Baby Keepsake Box. It’s large enough to handle everything from a beloved blankie to documents and even small envelopes to keep that first lock of hair or first tooth. The box presents as a book – and can be passed on to the next generation in style that’s a not above the traditional frayed shoe box.

– And to help keep parents at rest while the baby stays warm, there’s the Baby Deedee Sleep Nest Teddy. While not as tender as the loving arms of mom or dad, the winter-weight sleeping compartment comes pretty close in the snuggling department. And because it’s a one-piece design, you won’t have to worry about the baby wriggling out from under the covers, only to wake up and start crying because it’s no longer warm.

