Feds want ‘Dance Moms’ star to lose $120K in currency case

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh want “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller to forfeit $120,000 worth of Australian currency she brought into the country without reporting it.

Miller’s attorneys didn’t immediately comment on the forfeiture request filed Tuesday. The feds want Miller to forfeit the money when she’s sentenced Jan. 20 on the currency charge and for concealing $775,000 worth of income from the Lifetime network reality show and spinoff projects during her Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Miller pleaded guilty to the currency reporting charge and the bankruptcy fraud charge in June.

Prosecutors have said sentencing guidelines call for a prison term of 24 to 30 months, but the defense contends Miller’s bankruptcy creditors didn’t lose money so the sentence should range from probation to six months in jail.

