Employees tied up during robbery of York County store

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A masked man with a gun tied up employees when he robbed a discount store in York County, police said.

Spring Garden Township police released a surveillance photo of their suspect on Wednesday. They said he robbed the Family Dollar store in the 1000 block of Mt. Rose Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

20161220m6613_a_crime_watch_entryThe robber demanded cash from the registers then bound the workers’ hands and feet before fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

He was described as having a stocky build, about 5’5″ to 5’7″ tall, and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a green ski mask, a black hooded jacket, black leather gloves, a black backpack, blue jeans and boots.

The armed robbery is at least the fourth in the township this month.

An Advance Auto Parts store, also in the 1000 block of Mt. Rose Avenue, was robbed Dec. 5 by two young men wearing ski masks and black hoodies.

Police said the men pointed handguns and demanded money from employees, and one victim was pulled down and his face was smashed into the floor.

The robbers fled after an armed customer fired a round into the floor.

dollar_general_robbery_suspect_-_photo_1Two men wearing “Scream” masks pointed handguns and demanded money from the Dollar General store in the 1000 block of South Edgar Street on Dec. 2, and a lone gunman held up the Turkey Hill store in the 1300 block of Mt. Rose Avenue on Dec. 3.

Anyone with information regarding any of the crimes is asked to call Spring Garden police at (717) 843-0851 or York County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-722-0991.

