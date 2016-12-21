Dieffenbach’s, Herr’s recall kettle chips

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Giant Food Stores says it has pulled bags of Dieffenbach’s Sour Cream and Onion Kettle Chips and Herr’s Smoked Chipotle-flavored Kettle Cooked Potato Chips from shelves.

The snack makers have ordered recalls because of possible salmonella contamination.

Dieffenbach’s recalled sour cream and onion kettle chips sold in nine-ounce bags with “best by” dates between 18DEC2016 and 02APR2017, and in two-ounce bags with “best by” dates between 01JAN2016 and 02APR2017.

Herr’s recalled smoked chipotle-flavored kettle cooked potato chips sold in 2.625-ounce bags with “best by” dates of November 13, 2016 thru March 27, 2017 and in eight-ounce bags with “best by” dates of November 26, 2016 thru April 24, 2017.

Giant has received no reports of illnesses.

If you bought one of the recalled products, throw out the chips and take the receipt to your store for a refund.

For more information, call Dieffenbach’s at 877-790-9559 or Herr Foods at 1-800-523-5030.

