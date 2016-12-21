Morning fire damages Penbrook home

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – Fire crews were called to a morning fire in Dauphin County.

Flames broke out just before 4:30 a.m. along the first block of Butler Street in Penbrook.

The fire started on the second floor. A woman who lives in the home says the fire was started after a candle left burning was knocked over.

No one was injured.

The Red Cross is helping those affected by the fire.

