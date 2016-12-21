Police, coroner investigating body found in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City police and the Dauphin County coroner are investigating a young woman’s death.

Police responded to a report of a deceased person near S.10th and Mulberry streets around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release issued Wednesday. Officials found the body under the Mulberry Street bridge.

EMS personnel declared the woman dead at the scene.

Coroner Graham Hetrick identified the woman as 18-year-old T’yanna Brown. He said Brown suffered internal injuries, but he has not yet ruled the cause or manner of her death.

Brown attended SciTech High and the Harrisburg School District will provide grief counselors for those in need.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Sergeant Gautsch at (717) 255-3170 or kgautsch@cityofhbg.com, or Detective Paul at (717) 255-3154 or jpaul@cityofhbg.com.

