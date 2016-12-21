Teen killed in Franklin County crash

FORT LOUDON, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a 17-year-old boy was killed in a vehicle crash in Franklin County.

It happened along the 6000 block of Path Valley Road in Metal Township around 9:40 Wednesday night.

State police say the teen lost control while making a right turn.

The coroner was called to the scene about 20 minutes later. The teen died at the scene.

Police have not released his identity.

No other details were immediately made available.

