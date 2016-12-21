Contracts approved for state university faculty, coaches

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education formally approved contracts with the union representing more than 5,000 faculty members and coaches at the 14 state-owned universities.

The contracts signed Tuesday were already approved by the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties following the union’s first-ever strike in October.

More than $77 million in raises were handed out as part of the contracts, which are retroactive to July 2015.

The faculty’s agreement runs through June 2018. The contracts for nurses and athletics coaches expire at the end of June 2019.

APSCUF President Kenneth Marsh says the union’s goal was to maintain the quality of education at the system’s schools while fighting for its most vulnerable members.

More than 100,000 students are enrolled in the state higher education system.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...