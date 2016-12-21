Contracts approved for state university faculty, coaches

The Associated Press Published:
Shippensburg University
Shippensburg University

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education formally approved contracts with the union representing more than 5,000 faculty members and coaches at the 14 state-owned universities.

The contracts signed Tuesday were already approved by the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties following the union’s first-ever strike in October.

More than $77 million in raises were handed out as part of the contracts, which are retroactive to July 2015.

The faculty’s agreement runs through June 2018. The contracts for nurses and athletics coaches expire at the end of June 2019.

APSCUF President Kenneth Marsh says the union’s goal was to maintain the quality of education at the system’s schools while fighting for its most vulnerable members.

More than 100,000 students are enrolled in the state higher education system.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s