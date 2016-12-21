After violence abroad, Trump meeting with security adviser

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President-elect Donald Trump plans to meet with his incoming national security adviser in the aftermath of a rattling day of violence around the world.

Trump appeared to jump ahead of investigators in blaming Islamic terrorists for deadly incidents Monday in Turkey and Germany and vowing anew to eradicate their networks.

He called the gunman who shot Russia’s ambassador to Turkey a “radical Islamic terrorist.”

And Trump released a statement about the Berlin truck crash in which at least 12 people were killed, saying that “Islamist terrorists continually slaughter Christians in their communities.”

Trump’s meeting Wednesday with retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn comes a day after Flynn and other members of the incoming national security team met with Vice President-elect Mike Pence in Washington.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...