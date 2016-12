YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of N. West and W. Philadelphia Streets in York.

According to 911 dispatchers, one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

No other information has been released at this time.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...