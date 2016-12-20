Woman fell through ice while attempting to flee police

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A wanted woman fell through an icy pond while trying to run away from police Tuesday.

Meredith Calder, 41, was wanted for warrants from the Lancaster County Sheriff and Northern York Regional Police Department.

Manor Township police were serving the warrants Tuesday in the Pheasant Ridge Development when Calder took off toward the Conestoga Country Club. There, she tried to cross a frozen pond and fell through the ice. It was shallow enough to stand, but Calder refused to come out. Two police officers went into the water and arrested her.

Calder was treated at a local hospital, then handed over to the Lancaster County Sheriff.

Manor Township police said they aren’t filing any additional charges.

