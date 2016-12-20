Warmer with rain chances between the holidays

A less amplified jet stream will mean weaker storm systems and a break from the cold air for the holiday break. Starting Friday, a southwesterly flow of air will bring milder conditions into the Mid-Atlantic states to produce afternoon temperatures in the 40s. Clouds increase for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day which may limit daytime highs to the mid 40s, but next Monday will have the chance to reach 50F.

We see two chances for rain between the holidays. A passing cold front will bring a few showers early next week, followed by another system arriving before New Year’s weekend. Temperatures are expected to stay warmer than average with highs in the 40s, and perhaps 50F a day or two next week.

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder

