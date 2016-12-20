Teacher accused of fondling student at York County School of Technology

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A teacher at the York County School of Technology is accused of indecently touching a 17-year-old student.

Kevin E. Nagle, 42, of McSherrystown, is charged with felony counts of institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors.

According to a criminal complaint filed by York Area Regional police, Nagle was working in the school store after classes on Nov. 11 when he pulled down the student’s pants and touched his genitals. He had offered to measure the teen for pants in a rear storage room.

The school’s video surveillance system showed Nagle was in the back room with the student for about 25 minutes.

Nagle was arraigned Monday and released on $50,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9.

A spokesperson said school officials have received and accepted Nagle’s resignation.

