Snyder of Berlin recalls ‘Buffalo Blue’ chips for possible salmonella

BERLIN, Pa. (WHTM) – Snyder of Berlin is recalling bags of Buffalo Blue Kettle Cooked Potato Chips because an ingredient may contain salmonella.

The eight-ounce bags have a UPC of 0-23000-43922-9 and product codes of FEB2117M77A, FEB2117H44A, FEB2117H44B, FEB2817H77A, MAR0717H77A, and MAR2117M77A.

No illnesses have been reported and no other Snyder of Berlin products are affected.

Consumers should throw out or return the chips to their store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Snyder of Berlin at 888-257-8042.

