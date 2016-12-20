Secret Santas feed Newport students

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A couple of secret Santas have given children in the Newport School District the gift of a full tummy this Christmas.

The district this week is notifying more than 100 families that their outstanding meal balances have been paid. Two anonymous members of the community donated more than $6,000 to help local families and children in need.

“We know who they are, but they wish to remain anonymous,” Principal Mike Smith said. “They’re hoping this story inspires other people to donate as well.”

The secret Santas not only paid off lunch balances, they bought meals in advance for all 55 Newport students on the reduced lunch plan. Those children will get free lunches for the remainder of the school year.

When cafeteria employees learned of the donation, they began crying. With a tear in her eye, the school cashier said, “this money is truly going to children in need.”

The random act of kindness was inspired by a secret Santa who gave $74,000 to the Walmart in Harrisburg to pay off the layaway balances of strangers.

