Reward offered in Millersville tobacco store robbery

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information in a Lancaster County tobacco store robbery.

The Genuine Tobacco Co store in Millersville was robbed around 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 8.

The suspect, seen on surveillance cameras, is described as being a 5-foot-11 male with a thin build. He was wearing a jacket with a gray hooded liner and dirt or paint on the back.

A dark mask or cloth covered the suspect’s face during the robbery. He was also wearing a dark baseball cap with a logo.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call Det. Jason Scott with the Millersville Borough Police Department at 717-872-4657 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Tips can also be delivered by texting LANCS plus the message to 847411.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

