Recall: Carbon Express crossbows can fire unexpectedly

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Carbon Express has recalled about 3,800 Blade crossbows that can fire unexpectedly when the safety is engaged.

The recalled crossbows could injure the user or bystander. The company received one report of a cut thumb when a crossbow fired unexpectedly, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Blade crossbows in black (model 20292) and camouflage (model 20240) were sold at Bass Pro and other sporting goods stores from July 2016 through October 2016 for between $250 and $300.

Owners should return them to Carbon Express to receive a free repair.

Online: www.carbonexpresscrossbow.com

