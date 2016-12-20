Police expect more drone-related calls after Christmas

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Unmanned Aircraft Systems, otherwise known as drones, are nothing new. However, there are likely to be thousands more of them buzzing around Midstate skies after Christmas, and police remind operators to follow regulations.

“Not only do we have to be aware, but the people who own these devices and fly them will have to be aware of those regulations,” Derry Township police Chief Garth Warner said. “You can’t just take these things and start flying them around.”

Warner says he expects an increase in drone-related calls in the new year after the popular flying machines are given as gifts over the holidays. While he says local police will take action when deemed appropriate, the ultimate jurisdiction over airspace belongs to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A list of drone regulations can be located at www.faa.gov/uas.

Among the most notable rules is the requirement to register any recreational or professional use drone weighing 55 pounds or more. While regulations are extensive and more complex for those using drones for business purposes or drones weighing more than 55 pounds, the key rules for recreational drone operators are as follows:

Fly at or below 400 feet

Keep your UAS within sight

Never fly near other aircraft, especially near airports

Never fly over groups of people

Never fly over stadiums or sports events

Never fly near emergency response efforts such as fires

Never fly under the influence

Be aware of airspace requirements

In addition, operators are required to notify any airports if they are planning to fly drones within 5 miles. While many drone operators say it is often difficult to reach someone at an airport tower or another facility, such as a hospital with a helipad, a list of Pennsylvania airports with contact information can be found here.

Warner says as long as operators stay within the FAA guidelines, there isn’t much property owners can do to prevent drones from flying in the airspace above their homes. He encourages parents to lay ground rules for their children who might be operating drones and be respectful to others privacy and property.

“If they feel the drone is being flown in an unsafe manner or reckless manner, if it is landed on their property, they can contact us,” Warner said.

Additionally, if drone use were to infringe upon someone’s expectation of privacy or result in harassment, those complaints could end up being litigated in civil or criminal court, Warner said.

