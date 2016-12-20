Penn State sues ex-president Spanier for breaching contract

Mark Scolforo, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Graham Spanier
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 21, 2014, file photo, former Penn State President Graham Spanier walks from a hearing before a Superior Court panel at City Hall in Philadelphia. A judge, on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, cleared the way for Spanier to pursue a defamation lawsuit against an ex-FBI director whose team issued a university-commissioned report critical of Spanier for his handling of complaints about Jerry Sandusky. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Penn State is countersuing its former president, saying he violated his employment agreement by not disclosing what he knew about Jerry Sandusky before the former assistant football coach’s arrest on child molestation charges in 2011.

The university’s claim was filed Monday, along with its response to a revised breach-of-contract lawsuit Graham Spanier filed in the courthouse near State College last month.

The school says Spanier violated a 2010 employment contract and wants back the millions it’s paid him over the past five years.

The counterclaim says Spanier didn’t fully disclose what he knew about the Sandusky grand jury investigation in 2011, or information about complaints regarding Sandusky showering with boys in 1998 and 2001.

Spanier attorney Tom Clare calls it “a last-ditch effort by Penn State to escape liability for its multiple clear breaches” of the separation agreement.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s