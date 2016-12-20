Penn State sues ex-president Spanier for breaching contract

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Penn State is countersuing its former president, saying he violated his employment agreement by not disclosing what he knew about Jerry Sandusky before the former assistant football coach’s arrest on child molestation charges in 2011.

The university’s claim was filed Monday, along with its response to a revised breach-of-contract lawsuit Graham Spanier filed in the courthouse near State College last month.

The school says Spanier violated a 2010 employment contract and wants back the millions it’s paid him over the past five years.

The counterclaim says Spanier didn’t fully disclose what he knew about the Sandusky grand jury investigation in 2011, or information about complaints regarding Sandusky showering with boys in 1998 and 2001.

Spanier attorney Tom Clare calls it “a last-ditch effort by Penn State to escape liability for its multiple clear breaches” of the separation agreement.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...