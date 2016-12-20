Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Route 11 is closed in both directions between 21st Street and Country Club Road in Camp Hill because of a fatal crash in the southbound lanes.

The coroner was called after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, ABC27 photojournalist Anthony Durso reported from the scene.

Authorities were alerted to the crash around 7:15 p.m.

Camp Hill police are investigating the crash.

No other details were immediately made available.

