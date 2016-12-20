Man fatally struck on Harrisburg street

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in the city Monday night.

A man in his 50s apparently was crossing State Street at the intersection of 16th Street when he was struck just after 7 p.m., police said.

He was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center and died during surgery.

Police did not immediately release his name.

The driver remained at the scene.

