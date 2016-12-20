Man charged with attempted homicide after violent home invasion

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Susquehanna Township man has been charged by Penbrook police with attempted homicide following a violent home invasion.

Ajani Posey, 20, was taken into custody Tuesday in Steelton.

He is accused of entering a home Monday and slashing a man with a knife in an attempted robbery. The incident was not random, police said.

The target of the robbery was not present when Posey entered the home, but police said another person at the home suffered non-life threatening injuries.

On top of the attempted homicide charge, Posey is facing counts of aggravated assault, robbery and burglary.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...