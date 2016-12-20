Lancaster County DUI court saving time, resources

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster County last year switched to a centralized DUI court which essentially fast-tracked DUI offenders through the legal process.

The DUI court meets twice a month at the courthouse and District Attorney Craig Stedman says nearly 80 percent of 2,500 cases were handled during one court appearance.

“We reduced the criminal court level for the common court pleas level, so you are saving money there, ” Stedman said. “We would get paid for it, the clerks would get paid for it, the judges would get paid for it. We’re saving resources.”

Stedman could not estimate a dollar amount in savings, but he stressed that offenders are getting punishment and treatment quicker.

“Maybe it’s prison for a little bit, maybe it’s jail, maybe it’s probation,” Stedman said. “Whatever it is, that’s going to happen sooner than it did over a year ago when we didn’t have this. That benefits everybody.”

Stedman said Adams and Cumberland counties have similar programs and other counties have looked into the switch because they realize fewer court hearings means more times for officers on the street.

“Fewer are waiting around for a hearing,” Stedman said. “They’re only coming in when they have to testify and everybody wins that way; public safety and the payer, everybody wins.”

Stedman said because of the success of DUI court, they considering other types of courts as well.

