Harrisburg announces holiday traditions, trash pickup & parking information

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg will be busy the next two weekends with the holidays, and that means changes to trash pickup and parking.

After much griping and upset churchgoers receiving tickets on Christmas Eve, SP Plus decided to offer free on-street parking this year on Dec. 24, 25, and 26.

Nancy Keim with SP Plus said the company wanted to offer a holiday discount this year.

“To attend some church activities and last minute holiday dining,” Keim said. “You can do that at no charge if you’re paying on the street.”

The city will observe the holiday on Dec. 26, which means trash and recycling pickup will be delayed one day. Public Works Director Aaron Johnson said the same routine will take place the following weekend with the New Year’s holiday.

“We’ll be a day behind,” Johnson said, “so that means we’ll work a mandatory Saturday when we’ll be picking up Friday’s trash.”

Yes, Harrisburg is set to drop the neon strawberry on New Year’s Eve. The city will hold a block party Downtown with a DJ, refreshments inside City Hall, and fireworks sponsored by Harristown, Inc.

Harrisburg Young Professionals were on hand to promote its event at the Hilton Harrisburg’s Hill Society. HYP’s Derek Whitsel said there were a limited amount of tickets remaining.

Restaurants are serving holiday specials, and the State Museum, Whitaker Center, and Gamut Theater are all offering holiday events.

“Let it not be said that there aren’t amazing things to do in Harrisburg for the holiday season,” Mayor Eric Papenfuse said.

The mayor joked he hasn’t had time to decorate his family Christmas tree.

“I’m getting a little nervous about this talk of taking down the tree,” he said, “but we did get the tree, which is good.”

When all the festivities are over, Johnson said residents are asked to put Christmas trees on the front curb, unbagged and bare, even if your trash is picked up in the rear. He said another company will be picking up the trees until the end of January.

“If we don’t get them, leave em out there. We’ll get ’em,” he said.

He also reminded residents that Capital Region Water will take over all street cleaning duties. Even if sweepers aren’t running in the cold and snow, Johnson said residents must obey posted signs to avoid fines.

“The rule of thumb is follow the street signs,” he said. “That’s all you gotta do. Follow that and you’ll be fine.”

