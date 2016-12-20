Former justice Eakin makes new allegations in email scandal

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – “I’ve started,” Mike Eakin said recently from a conference table at Walters and Galloway law firm.

“We’ve got the stationary and the business cards and we’ve talked to one client already.”

Eakin, the former state Supreme Court justice, is back in his hometown of Mechanicsburg practicing part time for the firm on Main Street.

He’d like to mediate cases and be an appeals consultant for lawyers.

“If you write the brief, I can tell you how to argue the case and more often than not how not to argue the case to make it effective,” Eakin said.

Eakin’s been hearing lawyers argue, effectively and not, for more than two decades. He spent 15 years on Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court, six more on the Superior Court.

For 21 years prior to the bench, he was a Cumberland County prosecutor. But he’s just not ready to call it a career.

“Being retired is not what I had in my long-range plans,” he said methodically, almost painfully.

Retirement found Eakin after an email scandal blew through the state Capitol, smashing careers in its path. It was dubbed Porngate because some of the material flying around state servers between dozens of employees had pornographic images.

“I had no porn. I had no porn,” Eakin said of his involvement.

But he did send and receive emails on a private server with a not so creative alias: John Smith. Eakin says they were personal communications intended for a select group’s eyes only.

There were topless women. There was talk of out-of-town strip clubs. There were sexist comments about female staffers. There were offensive jokes and cartoons.

“These were to golfing buddies who understood me and what I’m about,” Eakin insisted, “but that’s not the way the thing would play out in the media that needs me to be a bad guy to further their story.”

And it’s quite a story that gripped nearly every level of justice in Pennsylvania. So, of course, media scrutiny was intense.

Embattled Attorney General Kathleen Kane discovered the emails and weaponized them. In trying to make the case that “an old boy network” was out to get her, she outed powerful people. Supreme Court Justice Seamus McCaffery was a prolific sender and receiver and was forced from the bench.

”My involvement in the whole thing started with Seamus McCaffery blackmailing me,” Eakin said.

It stemmed from a bitter feud, Eakin says, between his high court colleagues McCaffery and Chief Justice Ron Castille. Eakin believes McCaffery viewed Eakin as Castille’s closest friend on the bench. McCaffery wanted Eakin to intervene and get Castille to back off his negative media comments about McCaffery.

According to Eakin, McCaffery threatened that if Castille didn’t retract a particular statement, then Eakin’s emails – and his John Smith alias – would be made public.

Eakin refused and the emails were dumped on a reporter’s desk. Eakin self-reported both McCaffery’s possible extortion and his own involvement in the email scandal. But the heretofore unknown John Smith was revealed and Eakin’s participation discovered.

“Seamus’s last word is, ‘I’m not going down alone’,” Eakin remembered. “So he decided to take me along.”

Publicly embarrassed, Eakin apologized and expected an official rebuke, which is typically nothing more than a slap on the wrist.

“Every judge in history that we could find in the country who was accused of a similar thing pretty much got a letter saying don’t do this again and that was it,” Eakin said.

But in this case, that was not it.

The Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline would sit in judgment of the judge. It argued that Eakin’s emails, “created a perception, not necessarily a reality, but a perception that Eakin harbored biases that caused harm to the judiciary.”

Eakin was suspended while his case proceeded. Especially troubling were jokes and cartoons that belittled minorities, gays and women. Eakin says those emails were cherry picked by prosecutors to further their narrative.

“You pick the one out that has black people and you say look he’s making fun of black people. Well, sure I can see somebody taking offense at that if that was it, but then I’m making fun of white people, and other people, and yellow people, and all Walmart people.”

The court feared “the public will look at him (Eakin) with suspect eyes.”

But Eakin has suspicions of his own about the three-judge panel the represented the Court of Judicial Discipline during his case.

One of the three, Carmella Mullen, had previously worked as a paid staffer on a McCaffery campaign. Eakin believes another, Superior Court Judge Jack Panella, is especially friendly with McCaffery.

”Do I stand there and look at them and say I’m getting a fair shot? No, I don’t. They were very chummy with the guy who’s last words to me were ‘I’m not going down alone’.”

To fight to stay on the bench would mean gambling with his $14,000 a month pension. It was a gamble Eakin was not willing to take. He resigned from the bench instead of furthering the legal challenge.

“I frankly was denied due process at several points and threatened with the consequence if you don’t do this or don’t do that,” he said. “Those are things that ought not to be.”

The Court of Judicial Discipline did not answer specific emailed questions from ABC27 about relationships between Mullen, Panella, and McCaffery and whether those relationships were disclosed prior to Eakin’s proceedings. It did send us the full record and transcripts.

It also sent a two-page letter insisting that Eakin got fair and appropriate treatment. It said he brought disrepute to the court and chose to resign. He could’ve fought; he didn’t. He could’ve appealed; he didn’t. In a nutshell, it argues that his time to complain was in court and on-the-record last spring. He chose not to.

“I wish Justice Eakin was still there because I don’t think anything he did was so serious that it reflected that adversely on what he was doing,” said Harrisburg attorney Bob Davis, who specializes in legal ethics.

Davis, who advises lawyers and judges, doesn’t know Eakin and was not a participant in the infamous email ring. But he calls anything remotely described as pornography as the third rail to be avoided at all costs. He contends that in the internet age, there’s not enough clarity.

”What the hell is porn?” Davis asked forcefully with a lilt in his voice from his native Georgia. “A lady sitting in a bath tub with only her top exposed? Is that pornography?”

It was in 2006 when Davis represented a magisterial district judge who showed that topless image to female staffers and also used vulgar language in the office. He was fired. He fought the firing, lost again, and forfeited his pension. That decision was upheld in an opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Mike Eakin.

“It’s terribly ironic,” Davis said. “And of course that’s another consideration. He can’t argue I didn’t know.”

Eakin would argue that he didn’t show anything offensive to anyone and was working under the assumption of privacy. But Davis said everyone should learn another important truth about the internet age.

“There’s no such thing as privacy anymore,” he said. It doesn’t exist.”

Davis understands the harsh criticism of Eakin’s emails and the mistrust by groups that were the butt of the jokes. A review of Eakin’s opinions found no racism, misogyny, homophobia or discrimination in his work. Davis says his reputation on the bench was excellent.

“To me, it just makes him a human being and probably somebody I wouldn’t mind sitting up there on the bench and judging me because he’s a real person.”

A real person who is now back in the real world on Main Street in Mechanicsburg.

“I do think I have something to offer and I also need a reason to get out of the house,” Eakin said with a hint of dry humor.

Eakin was moved to tears, he says, at a recent retirement party at the Cumberland County Courthouse when hundreds of friends and associates turned out to wish him well.

“You learn who your friends are,” Eakin said of his difficult year.

Several attempts to reach McCaffery were unsuccessful. McCaffery, despite being accused of extortion by a fellow Supreme Court Justice, was allowed to retire quietly with full pension and no fine. Extortion is a crime, but Eakin’s allegations were never pursued by law enforcement.

Eakin, accused of no crime, also retired with full pension. He was slapped with a $50,000 fine.

