Elderly Wormleysburg man wanted for burglary, charged with making terroristic threats

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional Police arrested a 72-year-old man for showing threatening people with a handgun.

Officers called to the 300 block of South Front Street in Wormleysburg Monday night, and found Frederick William Keever outside a home confronting a victim with a loaded gun.

Keever immediately complied with the officers, dropped his gun, and was taken into custody without further incident.

According to police, Keever is also charged jointly with New Cumberland Borough Police for a burglary in the borough, and another burglary in Wormleysburg.

Keever was taken to Cumberland County Prison unable to post bail.

