Dealer gets harsh sentence for 3 heroin-related deaths

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man will serve at least 34 years in prison for selling heroin that resulted in the deaths of three people in 2015.

Corey Palson, 26, of Newville, was ordered to serve up to 68-and-a-half years when he was sentenced Tuesday for dealing drugs to 20-year-olds Lorraine Avery, Michael Sullivan, and Nicole Tubbs.

“She really wanted to be a veterinarian. She loved animals. She was involved in animal rescue,” said Avery’s mother, Mayling Bittner.

Lorraine didn’t get that chance. She was lost to drugs in May 2015.

“I really thought that she was going to go far in life, and unfortunately somewhere along the way got into heroin and died at the age of 20,” Bittner said.

Her story similar to those of Sullivan and Tubbs. The common denominator is Palson, who dealt the drugs that killed all three.

“Those for-profit dealers, I am happy to lock them up for as long as I possibly can,” Cumberland County District Attorney David Freed said.

Freed says Palson’s unprecedented case is the perfect opportunity to introduce Cumberland County’s Drug Task Force, which is aimed at locking up dealers. In the past six months, nine police departments in the county have donated an officer to the force.

Hampden Township police Chief Steve Junkin is one of them.

“In order to fight that full-time problem, we need full-time commitment,” Junkin said.

Freed says the officers will be out on the streets, specifically to find drugs and get to the top of the food chain.

“They’re dedicated to drug work, dedicated to the drug task force, sworn in as county detectives so they can work throughout the county while still taking care of business in their municipalities,” Freed said.

