Cooking with Daybreak: Perrise Thomas shares holiday recipe

Members of the abc27 news team are sharing their favorite holiday recipes on Daybreak.

On Tuesday, Perrise Thomas was in the kitchen making Plantain Pie.

Ingredients:

one tablespoon

olive oil

six ripe plantains, cut into long strips

one pound ground beef

one large onion, strung,

1⁄2 teaspoon oregano

one teaspoon meat marinade or seasoning

teaspoon

salt

1⁄2 teaspoon

pepper

one cup tomato sauce

1⁄4 cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1⁄4 cup parsley, finely chopped

one green chili pepper

one pound mozzarella cheese

three eggs, beaten

three tablespoons milk

Directions

Preheat skillet on medium heat. Add oil and sauté plantains on both sides. Set aside.

In same skillet, sauté meat and onion. Add oregano, meat marinade or seasoning, salt and pepper. Continue cooking.

Add tomato sauce, cilantro, parsley and chili pepper.

Once meat is fully cooked, remove from heat and transfer mixture to a bowl. Set aside.

Allow skillet to cool to room temperature before constructing pie.

Add a layer of plantains to bottom of skillet.

Layer half the meat over plantains and then layer half the cheese over meat.

Add a second layer of plantains over cheese.

Layer the remaining meat over plantains.

In a small bowl, beat eggs and milk together & Pour evenly over meat.

Evenly spread the remaining cheese over meat as the final layer.

Cover and cook over low heat for 15 minutes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...