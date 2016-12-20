Chiropractors charged in $150K insurance fraud case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two central Pennsylvania chiropractors have been arrested for an alleged plot to defraud insurance companies out of $150,000.

Joshua M. Rosinski, of Herman Chiropractic Center of Harrisburg, and Joseph P. Brady Jr., of Herman Chiropractic Center of Chambersburg, billed insurance companies for services they never performed, according to a grand jury presentment released Tuesday by Attorney General Bruce Beemer’s office.

Rosinski and Brady claimed they provided treatment to each other and each other’s family members, but the grand jury found on the dates of many alleged appointments, either the patient or the chiropractor was unavailable.

Rosinski, 37, of Mechanicsburg, claimed he treated Brady’s wife on Oct. 13, 2010. Brady’s wife gave birth to a child that day and hospital records show no indication she left the hospital and traveled 55 miles for treatment at Rosinski’s practice.

Brady, 44, of Chambersburg, billed insurance companies for treating Rosinski, his wife and child in May 2013, but Carnival Cruise records confirmed the family was on a week-long cruise at the time.

The grand jury also found that Rosinski’s staff was expected to add the Bradys’ names to the patient sign-in sheet in Harrisburg and Brady’s staff was expected to add the Rosinskis’ names to the patient sign-in sheet in Chambersburg, but no services were provided to the families at either office.

Rosinski and Brady are each charged with insurance fraud, corrupt organizations, theft by deception, and criminal conspiracy to commit theft by deception.

Both were released on $150,000 unsecured bail at preliminary arraignments on Monday. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Jan. 18.

